'Drama', the Malayalam movie directed by Ranjith, which stars Mohanlal in the lead role, had its grand release in more than 250 screens all around India on November 01, 2018. The film, touted to be a hilarious take on contemporary families, is now receiving mixed to average reviews and in all probabilities, it is expected to emerge as a semi-hit at the box-office.

Even though the film succeeded in garnering a huge pre-release hype, most of the theatres in Kerala witnessed an average of 50 to 60 percent attendance in its opening day.

In Kochi multiplexes alone, 27 shows were screened in its opening day with an average attendance of 67 percent. As per industry experts, the film might have collected somewhere around 5.5 lakhs from these multiplexes. It should be noted that Mohanlal's previous solo release 'Neerali' had collected more than 6.7 lakhs on its opening day from Kochi multiplexes, while 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' which featured Mohanlal in an extended cameo grossed more than 19 lakhs from the same.

In Kerala, the film is released in more than 140 screens. Industry experts believe that 'Drama' might have collected approximately 2 crores in its opening day. On the other hand, 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' which was released recently grossed more than 6 crores on the first day.

'Drama' will enjoy a four-day weekend as it had its theatrical release on Thursday. Considering the star power of Mohanlal, Saturday and Sunday might see a rush at the theatres, and if it happens, there will be undoubtedly a surge in collections.

'Drama' is a hilarious comedy shot in London. The film narrates the story of Rosamma, an old woman who lost her life in London. Despite her wish to get buried near her husband in the Parish church, her children decide to cremate her in London. At this juncture, Raju, the character played by Mohanlal intervenes, and he tries to fulfil the last wish of Rosamma.