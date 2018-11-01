Director Ranjith's Malayalam movie Drama starring Mohanlal, Arundathi Nag, Shyamaprasad, Asha Sarath and Kaniha has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Drama is a comedy-drama film and besides direction, Ranjith has also written the script and dialogues for the flick, which has been produced by MK Nassar Maha Subair under the banners Varnachithra Goodline Productions and Lilypad Motion Pictures UK. The movie has received a 'U' certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.26 hours.

Drama Malayalam movie story: Set in the UK, Drama follows a hilarious yet enthralling journey of a funeral director, who sets out to fulfil the final wish of one of his clients.

Performances: Mohanlal has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Drama. Arundathi Nag, Asha Sarath, Shyamaprasad, Kaniha, Baiju Santhosh, Johny Antony, Subi Suresh, Niranjan, Dileesh Pothan, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Shaalin Zoya, and Renji Panicker have also done good jobs and are assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Drama has decent production values and Bijibal's background score, Vinu Thomas' songs, N Alagappan's cinematography and Ranjith's dialogues are the highlights on the technical front, add the viewers.

Drama movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

BOOM Cinemaz‏ @BoomCinemaz

#Drama 1st half over.Nothing much interesting. Strictly an average first half.Direction not upto expectation. #DramaReview #Mohanlal #Renjith

Varun 221‏ @Varun_505

#Drama - First half average reports