It's no surprises that Drake is one of the best rappers currently in modern music. He is known to often brag about his album success and chart-climbing tracks but in his latest album, the rapper has taken a wild turn showing another side of the musician - an emotional and confessional side. On Friday, the rapper and singer released his fifth album, 'Scorpion.'

Canadian born rapper Drake Graham's fifth studio album is already killing it the charts. The bigger news though is the singer confirming he is a daddy. The album has various tracks in which the 31-year-old rapper has finally put an end to the long-stretching rumour about him being a father.

Earlier this May, Pusha T's rival track against Drake "The Story of Adidon" rumoured the rapper to have fathered a son with Sophie Brussaux, a French artist and former adult star. After months and weeks, Drake has finally put an end to the rumour with newly released tracks in his latest album.

He quotes in his track with lyrics such as:

I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid" "A single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I've been through it / But this is the harsh truth now."

Seems like the rapper is on his road to redemption for his past mistake.

"Scorpion" is the Grammy Award-winning musician's longest album with a duration of 90 minutes. The album consists of 25 songs which are categorized into two sides A – rap-centric tracks and B – more focused on R&B.

Late Michael Jackson, The King of Pop has been also featured the album. Apparently, the king of Pop has left a lot of unfinished tracks and "Don't matter to me," is one of them.

Another hot thing about this album it is already streaming with 10 million times an hour, according to Spotify. It has listed the album as most-listened playlists.

Here are the tracks listed on the album.