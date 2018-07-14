The new Dragon Ball movie titled, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will officially make its way to the North American theatres in 2019. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will serve as the 20th movie in the Dragon Ball series, and the first one to carry the Dragon Ball Super branding.

According to Collider, as a part of a mutual agreement, Funimation has secured home entertainment, video on demand, and broadcast rights of the film with Twentieth Century Fox. The CEO and President of Funimation, Gen Fukunaga said that they have partnered with Toei Animation and Twentieth Century Fox on the theatrical release of the upcoming film.

"The Dragon Ball North America Tour is really just the beginning. We have some big surprises in store for Dragon Ball fans of all ages. With the success of the last two Dragon Ball movies and the tremendous popularity of 'Dragon Ball Super,' we know that this theatrical event will deliver all the excitement that Dragon Ball fans have come to expect."

Funimation has officially joined as a sponsor of the Dragon Ball North America Tour 2018 as a marketing strategy. The upcoming tour will encompass a total of seven cities in the US and Canada.

The character, Broly, first debuted in the 1993 Dragon Ball Z movie titled, Dragon Ball Z - The Legendary Super Saiyan. The character instantly became a hit and provided options to two more films in the series, Broly - Second Coming, and Bio - Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will follow the fate of series protagonist Son Goku, Vegeta, and Broly upon their first meeting, the connection of the Frieza army, and the history of the Saiyans.

Frieza is considered to be the most iconic antagonist in the Dragon Ball franchise. He is directly responsible for the murder of Son Goku's father Bardock. Similar to this, Saiyans represent a race of extraterrestrials in the manga Dragon Ball world. In the series, they are from Universe 7. At one point in the story, it is also revealed that Son Goku is a Saiyan sent to destroy Earth.

Based on the story, screenplay, and character designs by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is scheduled to release in North America in January 2019 after first getting a screened on December 14 in Japan.