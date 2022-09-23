Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the draft telecom bill would be finalised within the next six to 10 months.

Addressing a press conference a day after the draft bill was put up for public comment, Vaishnaw said that the Centre is not in a hurry to bring it.

On the basis of consultations, the final draft will be prepared, he said, adding that it will go to the Parliamentary panel.

After that it will go to Parliament, so the entire process will take six to 10 months, the Minister added.

Comments on the bill have been sought till October 20.

The bill seeks to replace the archaic Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

The draft bill has a provision to ensure a smooth transition, wherein the repealed laws would remain in place till the new ones become effective.

(With inputs from IANS)