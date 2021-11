Karnataka is mourning the loss of Dr Abhinav Sanganabasava Mahaswamiji, who passed away on Monday at a Bengaluru hospital. The 85-year-old seer of Trinidad Dasohi Jagadguru, Annadaneswara Math in Halekare was hospitalised due to ill health in Bengaluru's Apollo Hospital. His passing has left the entire state and by extension, the nation in grief.

Mahaswami's funeral is to be held at 3 p.m. in Halekare. The loss of Swamiji, who founded many educational institutions for the poor, is mourned with great sorrow. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai paid his last respects to Swamiji at the hospital. Other dignitaries, including BS Yediyurappa, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah also condoled the death of mahaswami.

Dignitaries mourn loss

"For many decades he rendered a great service to Kannada Nadu, Nudi, Lingayatam. With his death, an immensely devoted mass was orphaned. May God give their soul peace. I request his devotees to give him the strength to endure their grief," CM Bommai said.