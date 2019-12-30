DPism is taking over the internet with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone challenging the sensational win of south Indian actress Priya Prakash Varier from the sets of her upcoming film Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone is known for showcasing remarkable mettle on-screen and she is an ebullient actor with no pause button. She breathes every character she portrays on screen. With Chhapaak all set for release, the actress is giving her fans an insight into the off-screen behind the camera moments. They are sure to sway your hearts away.

Once again people are crushing over her for the cuteness, she exudes! A behind-the-scenes video of the actor with her director Meghna Gulzar might be a little help. Deepika Padukone, who is seen in her Malti avatar took to her Instagram handle to share the third instalment of BTS video series "DPism"

Deepika aces every role to perfection

Deepika Padukone captioned her wink video with, "Episode 3 of #dpisms !!!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary." The clip says to take that Priya Prakash Varrier - the lady who made wink looked like never before. This wink has now taken over Malti aka Deepika and her Instagram followers are loving it.

It is her commitment to her craft that has propelled Deepika Padukone into becoming one of the most sought after actress of the industry and an inveterate entertainer. All to point out that Deepika is an actress who aces every role to perfection. The character of Malti has already created a revolution in the country ever since her first look and the opus impact that Chhapaak trailer has created is mind-boggling.

Deepika's dedication and diligence are very evident in every role she plays. But if this taste of Deepika as Malti isn't enough to hold fans out until then, they can catch her never seen avatar in Chhapaak. The makers are undertaking various means to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Chhapaak is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, who has also directed the movie. Deepika Padukone's KA Production is bankrolling the movie with Fox Star Studios. Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani are playing the lead roles in the film, which is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.