Priya Prakash Varrier, who has a stunning 7.4 million followers on Instagram, certainly knows how to keep her fans happy. So, the actress regularly shares something or the other on her page. The latest update that she has come up is the pictures of her in a swimming pool.

Well, the one-film old has posted pictures of her in a swimming suit. She has donned a yellow-green attire as she poses for the camera in one of the two snaps. In the other one, she seems to be enjoying her time in the pool as she captions the photo, "Water baby."

Her pictures have garnered close to a lakh likes in less than an hour after she shared it on her Instagram account which clearly indicate her popularity. This is not the first time that her picture in swimming pool is going viral.

Earlier, Priya Prakash Varrier's picture in pool from her upcoming movie Sridevi Bunglow had raised a lot of eyebrows.

Priya shot to fame overnight with the teaser from her first movie 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song from Oru Adaar Love. Her winking acts have earned her instant popularity and she won millions of fans in a matter of days.

Unfortunately, the movie did not live up to the expectations and the controversy that followed thereafter did not help her anyway.

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier is working on her Kannada debut movie Vishnupriya, which has well-known Sandalwood producer K Manju's son Shreyas.