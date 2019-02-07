The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate to 6.25 percent from 6.50 percent on Thursday in a significant move that would help increase liquidity in the market. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank also changed its stance to 'neutral' from the 'calibrated tightening' adopted late last year.

The first monetary policy meeting under the new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expectedly smiled on the Modi government, which was reportedly at loggerheads with earlier central banks chiefs Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel. Das, a former top ranking finance ministry official, took charge of the reserve bank after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel in December last year.

It seems the government, which was worried over the liquidity impact of the hawkish stance of the previous governor, has got what it wished for. The slashing of repo will prompt banks and NBFCs to reduce their lending rates. This will increase liquidity, lower home loan interest rates and thereby spur the sagging realty market.

RBI’s decision to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis point from 6.5% to 6.25% and change of stance to ‘Neutral’ will give a boost to the economy, lead to affordable credit for small businesses, homebuyers etc. and further boost employment opportunities — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 7, 2019

Support in key constituency

Higher liquidity in the NBFC sector will also alleviate the funding crunch faced by the small and medium business segment, a key constituency that was cut up with the Modi government in the aftermath of the demonetisation in 2016. The IL&FS crisis, increasing debt defaults by corporates and the rising non-performing assets of the banks have also been a headache for the government that has stepped into the election cycle.

By loosening liquidity and softening the outlook, the reserve bank has administered the right medicine foe the government's election year pangs. Last week, the government presented a populist budget as well, clearly aiming to win over the sections of the electorate that is generally dissatisfied with the economic performance of the country during the five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.