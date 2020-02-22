It is a common belief that India is a price-sensitive market where only budget smartphones are successful. While that may be true to an extent, Indian consumers are not entirely against spending extra for something worthwhile. The popularity of premium iPhones could be one example, but there's another one that challenges doubters.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was well-liked by many critics. Some even went on to declare the Samsung smartphone as the best foldable phone produced so far. But the foldable smartphone market is still niche and the phones are pricey. Consumers get better specs with non-foldable phones, but the foldable displays add to the expensive price tags.

Despite the affluent prices, Samsung appears to have hit the sweet spot with its Galaxy Z Flip. Priced at Rs 1,09,999 in India, the Galaxy Z Flip is as expensive as the latest iPhone 11 Pro and costlier than Samsung's own Galaxy S20 Ultra - which is far superior than the Galaxy Z Fold in terms of cameras, battery and other features.

But that hasn't stopped Indian consumer from spending the top dollar for the Galaxy Z Flip, which was open to pre-order sale on Friday. Samsung was able to replicate the phone's US success in India as the Galaxy Z Flip was "sold out" on its official website in a matter of few minutes of its pre-booking sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip next sale details

Samsung hasn't revealed how many units were available for pre-order, but it is likely that limited quantities were up for grabs. If you were one of the interested buyers who couldn't pre-order to a clamshell folding smartphone, don't be disappointed. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip will be available for pre-order again on February 28.

There's no clarity on how many units would be made available in the upcoming sale, but it is best to act fast if you wish to get your hands on Samsung's flip phone. Moreover, the deliveries of the pre-ordered Galaxy Z Flip will begin in March.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Features and specs