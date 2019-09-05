After signing Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor for Dostana 2, Karan Johar finally got his other leading man for the sequel. On Thursday, September 5, KJo took to his social media handles to introduce the new kid of Dharma productions - actor Lakshya Lalwani - as the second lead of the film.

Sharing the picture of Lakshya, Karan wrote, "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings..."

Excited to be part of KJo's film, the actor replied: "Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can't wait to get started on #Dostana2! @Dharmamovies"

Soon after Lakshya was introduced, netizens bombarded Karan with questions. While many were curious to know if he is a starkid, others wanted to know who the newbie is.

Here's all you need to know about Dostana 2 actor Lakshya:

KJo's newfound kid is a model and television actor. He had participated in Roadies X2 in 2015, post which he entered the television industry as an actor and was part of MTV India's Warrior High. Lakshya played the role of Madhav/Krish in &TV's Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and went on to do shows like Pardesh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

However, Lakshya rose to popularity after playing the lead in Sony TV's magnum opus Porus, the most expensive TV show in Indian history. The hunk had also won Lions Gold Awards Best Actor (Popular) for Porus.

Just like ex Roadies contestant Lakshya making his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2, Ayushmann Khurrana had entered the film industry after participating in Roadies and is now ruling the box office with back-to-back hits.

Coming to Dostana, the romantic comedy film released in 2008, was produced by Karan and starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. It was the first mainstream Indian film to introduce homosexuality. A few months ago, the Dharma Production head honcho had announced the sequel of his film.