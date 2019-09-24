Varun Dhawan's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal was recently snapped with her pet dog by the paparazzi in Mumbai. While there is nothing unusual in celebrities being clicked with their pets, it is the condition of the dog that caught attention of many.

It appears that Natasha adopted a stray dog, and was clicked with it while taking it out for a walk. While it is a noble gesture by Varun's girlfriend to adopt a stray dog, it is the apparent bad health of the animal that raised many eyebrows on social media.

The dog appeared to be malnourished and extremely weak. As soon as the pictures appeared on social media, many people started questioning if Natasha does not feed the dog properly. There are scores of comments asking Natasha why the dog is so malnourished. However, there are a few others, who defended her saying that the dog was in a bad health condition, and that is why she recently adopted it to take care of it.

Check some of the comments below:

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha have been dating each other for quite some time now, and they are very open about their relationship. With speculations of they tying the knot soon, there were rumours that Varun and his girlfriend had already gotten engaged secretly.

""Varun and Natasha exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. It was an extremely private ceremony with only members of the family present on the occasion. Varun is crazy about Natasha and given the fact that he's one of the biggest stars in the business the wedding will be a high profile event," Times of India had quoted a source as saying.

The report had also stated that the couple delayed their marriage due to Varun's busy work schedule.