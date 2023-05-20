Bollywood actors and their fan encounters have always gr headlines. Undoubtedly, fans get overwhelmed upon seeing their favourite stars in front of them and the cherry on the cake is when they get to click a picture or selfie with their fans, there are times when the fans try to come close to their favourite actors who make the star uncomfortable.

Of late, we have seen some bizarre fan incidents wherein actors have reacted in a certain way when a fan tried to come close to them while taking a picture.

Be it Arjit Singh's concern, female fans trying to get close to Aditya Roy Kapur and so on.

Recently, Aahana Kumra, expressed her displeasure when a fan inappropriately tried to touch her. During an event, Aahana was busy clicking pictures with her fans and suddenly during the photo-op, one of her fans tried to touch her to which the actress reacted promptly and said, "Don't touch me." The man after taking a picture with her apologies.

Check out the video here

Fans took to the comments section and praised her for drawing boundaries and asked other celebs to follow suit.

One fan wrote, "Amazing... Good she said it. Better... Fans should act like fans and like their BFFs", while another wrote "She is correct, nobody got the rights to touch anyone without permission! Let it be He/She."

Another wrote, "This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool !!"

The third one also wrote, "The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!"

Aahana Kumra to star in futuristic thriller Cancer alongside Sharib Hashmi

The film will be directed by Faisal Hashmi who is making his Bollywood (Hindi Film) debut with 'Cancer' and is known for Gujarati language films like 'Vitamin She' and the award-winning 'Short Circuit'.

