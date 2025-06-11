Shilpa Shetty rang in her 50th birthday party in style in Europe with family members. The diva celebrated her big day with a grand birthday bash organised by husband, Raj Kundra. The actress-cum-influencer took to social media to share glimpses of her lavish celebration. However, a video of the couple from a restaurant in Croatia has now grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

What the video showed

In the video, Shilpa and Raj can be heard yelling at a tourist in Croatia. Shilpa can be heard sayinf, "Don't talk to us!" The video has Shilpa and Raj engaged in a heated argument with a foreigner. The video first surfaced on reddit and took off from there. Onlookers claim that the Shetty family was asked to lower their voice but didn't take the request kindly.

Once the video went viral and grabbed unwarranted attention, with the celebrity couple facing a lot of backlash; Raj Kundra offered his explanation. Owing to the scrutiny, Raj Kundra gave a statement to HT and revealed his side of the story.

Raj Kundra said that he had booked the restaurant a year in advance to celebrate Shilpa's special day. Kundra added that the spat was with the staff of the restaurant and not with a guest. He added that when the family and 20 more guests reached there, they were informed of the unavailability due to a booking error.

Raj Kundra's statement

This led to Raj and the entire family bursting out. "I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife's birthday. Unfortunately, upon arrival, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a 'double booking' error from the same agent," the celebrity husband told HT.

"As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law and 20 guests left waiting. What was meant to be a special evening turned unnecessarily stressful, and when we raised our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which only added to our disappointment," he added.

"After a year of planning, the lack of accountability or even basic courtesy from the restaurant management was extremely disheartening. I hope this puts the situation into perspective," he added.