AR Rahman had a fun moment with his wife at an event recently. In a bid to pull her leg, Rahman asked his wife to not talk in Hindi but in Tamil. Rahman was presented with an award at an event in Chennai. The anchor invited his wife, Saira Banu, to come to the stage and speak. It was then that Rahman asked her to not talk in Hindi but in Tamil.

Rahman first revealed that he hates his interviews as at home, Saira keeps playing and watching them over and over again. This made the audience burst into laughter. When the anchor asked Saira to speak something, the maverick music director interrupted and asked her to only talk in Tamil and not in Hindi.

Saira said "Oh My God" and revealed that she is not fluent in Tamil. "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say," she finally said in Tamil.

AR Rahman and wife, Saira have been happily married for almost three decades now. The two got married back in 1995 and have three kids together. Rahman's eldest daughter, Khatija, recently got married.