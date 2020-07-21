After much debate, the Karnataka CM Yeddiyurappa addressed the state via a Facebook live session on Tuesday, July 21 at 5 PM. Talking about what is necessary for the state, and what are the focus areas during the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

The CM spoke about the importance of the '5 Ts' approach, the need for caution and about the stringent response from the government on violations.

The CM discusses what has been done about COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yeddiyurappa calls for firmer action against violations and says, "Don't talk about the lockdown and instead follow rules like wearing the mask." He took note of the current situation and has said that the state is working hard to contain the pandemic.

He also called for suggestions to combat the lockdown and spoke about opposition's claims of corruption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(To be updated)