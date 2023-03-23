As Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is gearing up for its second season, former contestant Zeeshan Khan has some words-of-wisdom for future contestants. He urged the future contestants not to listen to the advice she gives. He also recounted how Kangana remained silent and didn't do anything when he was called a terrorist on the show for his religion.

Zeeshan's unfiltered advice

"My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. It is a jail-themed show. Our so-called 'queen' of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen's advice ever, ever," Khan told News18.

And he went on...

The TV actor went on to add, "In Lock Upp, Chetan Hansraj was evicted for using (a casteist remark), Kangana called it unacceptable. Four days after the incident, Payal Rohatgi called me a terrorist for being a Muslim. You are bothered about a word being used which will hurt that minority. I agree and support that. But when someone insults a religion, she refused to take action. That was her punishment? She said, 'We cannot do anything. We revoke her captaincy status for the rest of the show'."

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant also said that since she couldn't take a stand for him then, all her ranting on social media is also "bullsh*t". The first season of Lock Upp was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Kangana and Munawar had a love-and-hate kind of equation on the show.