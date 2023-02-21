After Bigg Boss 16 ended on a grand note, it is time for another reality show to make headlines. Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is all set to begin with its second season. And the rumoured names of contestants floating around is already setting the bar too high. Let's take a look at what we know about the second season of the reality show so far.

Karan Kundrra OUT, Rubina Dilaik IN

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Rubina Dilaik might be the new jailor of Lock Upp season 2. Yes, you read that right! While the first season had Karan Kundrra as the dashing jailor, the makers are reportedly planning to bring in Rubina as the jailor this time around. While if this happens the audience is definitely going to miss Karan's presence, whether the makers bring him in through some other format into the show, remains to be seen.

Archana Gautam as contestant?

With Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam has become a household name. Known for her quirky voice and antics inside the house, Archana was one of the most obvious names that popped up for the show. But, the latest we hear is that the actress has not yet given her go-ahead.

Priyanka Chaudhary and Emiway Bantai next?

Another name that has been floating around is that of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. The Udaariyan actress made heads turn with her solo game inside the house. While she might not have won the show, but she won the nation's heart. Rapper Emiway Bantai is another name that has been widely circulated as one of the contestants for this season.