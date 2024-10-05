Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL has landed on Netflix on October 4. The film starring Ananya Panday as the central character is a cyber thriller. Ananya and Vihaan play the role of an ideal influencer couple until their world crashes. The film has managed to evoke mixed reactions on social media. Let's take a look.

Social media reactions

"Found Vikramaditya Motwane's new Netflix film #CTRL utterly fascinating. So much to admire. An ambitious, timely, deeply uncomfortable screenlife thriller that'll make you want to change your passwords, cover your webcam and move to the hills," wrote a user. "For an influencer, Ananya's character was quite dumb and unaware of what social media can do," wrote another user.

"It's rare to see a debut as confident as #VihaanSamat in CTRL. From playing a techie to an intense emotional rollercoaster, he nails every shade of his character!" a social media user commented. "Watched CTRL on Netflix! It was okay but such an abrupt ending, I mean ??" another social media user questioned. "Watching ananya Pandey's CTRL on Netflix and wow idk if what I'm watching is good or bad or just totally stupid," read a comment.

"Not a good sign when you're making a film like this, but still need expository dialogue to explain what the dark web is. CTRL, in my opinion, is a first-world film, seeking acceptance in the third world," another comment read. "CTRL is... terrific, absorbing and made with a lot of finesse... Do watch if you have time," one more of the comments read.

"Just finished watching ananya pandey's CTRL on netflix, and what in the name of Black Mirror is this?" asked a user. Share your review with us if you're planning on watching the film.