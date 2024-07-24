India's all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is going through turbulent times both personally and professionally. The all-rounder initially during IPL was brutally booed for his MI captaincy, Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma who served as the captain for MI for years.

Not just Hardik, even Natasa, his wife, was booed and had fans slamming her on her Instagram section. At that time, Hardik and Natasa's relationship hit a rough patch. Natasa didn't attend any MI or WC matches, nor did she support or cheer for India.

During Ambani's wedding, Hardik was seen posing with his brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri and cricketer Ishan Kishan. Natasa's absence added fuel to the ongoing rift between the couple.

Hardik and Natasa announce divorce

Last week, India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic. The celebrity couple took to their Instagram account and shared that they had mutually decided to part ways.

Hardik was seen enjoying Anant and Radhika's wedding and dancing with Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday. Several videos of Hardik and Ananya have gone viral. Their happy and carefree dance has led to speculations that Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday could be a pair to look forward to. Hardik is single and recently, Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur also broke up.

Days after enjoying Ambani's baarat, Ananya and Hardik started following each other on Instagram. This act has set social media on fire, with fans and followers who have started to ship them as possible future couples.

Is Hardik Pandya dating Ananya Panday?

However, there is nothing from their end after they followed each other on IG. They haven't been spotted in and around the city since then.

About Hardik Pandya's married life

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and Natasha were married in 2020. These two met for the first time in 2018. After this, they became friends. Hardik and Natasa soon started dating each other. After this, they got married in 2020. Their son Agastya was born in 2023, and the couple renewed their vows in Udaipur. And now, Natasa has returned to Serbia with her son, Agastya.