So, Rohit Sharma has started his life as a Test opener in the same way as he began his Test career – with a hundred. Considering the great number of experts who have been backing Sharma to come good in the longest format, there would be a huge sense of vindication in the Indian cricket community.

However, there is also the danger of an old bad habit of Indian cricket commentators and fans coming to the fore. It is that of rushing to conclusions about players and declaring them great too soon. The same is likely to happen here.

Yes, Rohit batted beautifully and showed the sort of authority that he oozes with in ODI format. But let us remember a few things before announcing that Rohit has arrived and has now secured his place in the Indian team for the rest of his career.

India are playing at home and the list of openers who succeeded in Indian conditions but failed on foreign shores is quite long. So, this is just a good start for Rohit, just as Shikhar Dhawan started with a bang in his first Test innings before struggling outside India.

Secondly, Rohit's ability to score runs in Asian conditions has never been under doubt. He has an amazing record in India and even scored some runs in Sri Lanka. The litmus test for him, like it is for any other Indian batsman, is when he goes abroad.

This innings, as good as it is, doesn't guarantee Rohit's success in England – the most difficult place for opening batsmen – or even South Africa and New Zealand. Until runs come from him in those countries, it would be highly premature to make any predictions about his future.

Another factor in Rohit's success on first day of the first Test was the lack of turn available for spinners and the lack of quality apparent in the South African spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. It would be against better spinners in more helpful conditions that Rohit would be properly tested.

So, before the critics and fans announce the end of India's opening woes and the end to the conundrum of Rohit's lack of success in Tests, let them remember that he was never a failure in Indian conditions. Neither were other openers such as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. It's away from India where problems emerged from them.

Rohit has to go through that, much tougher, test before feeling safe in his position.