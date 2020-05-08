Is it so difficult for two females to remain the best of friends or at least 'good friends'? Well, with Bollywood beauties it seems rather difficult. Today, though things have been sorted between Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, things were never this way a few years ago. Anushka & Deepika indulged in a major cold war.

So much so that that one day, Anuska Sharma ended up slamming Deepika Padukone openly for pulling her down and said, 'Stop throwing garbage at me'. Anushka had spoken in length to Mumbai Mirror about her cold war with Deepika and dropped a major hint of why they couldn't see each other eye to eye back in those days.

On snatching brand endorsements from Deepika

Anushka was once accused of snatching brand endorsements from Deepika, To which the actress retaliated and said, "I don't need to do that. I have enough brands. And each one of them has renewed the contract, some of them for the third time. I don't think that's happening with other heroines. I must be doing something right."

Things went out of control when Anushka slammed Deepika for flashing a rate card, she said, "What I offer, only I can. What others do, probably I cannot. I am working back to back with four top-notch directors," she tells us.

Anushka also took a sharp dig at Deepika saying that she doesn't need to 'flash a rate card' to crack brand deals. "Today I command a premium. I have earned it. And I don't need to slash my prices. The best brands and filmmakers work with me happily and pay what I demand. But these are things that you don't flaunt."

Today, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are surely not the best of friends but they do have a cordial relationship and are both successful and happy in their respective zones.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak' whereas Anushka was seen in 'Zero' in 2018. The actress had not announced her future project yet.