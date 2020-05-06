Pet lovers Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have just shared the news of the demise of their pet dog 'Bruno' through the social media platform. Zero actress Anushka Sharma has shared an adorable picture along with Bruno and her husband Virat, as she captioned the image, "Bruno...RIP.."

The Captain of Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli has also posted a message for his pet Beagle along with a cute picture of Bruno. Virat bid adieu to his furry friend by sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram.

His post read, "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace ."

Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli both are pet lovers and have been spotted spending time with their 'paw-fect' friend on several occasions. Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and many others show their condolences.

Being quarantined, Anushka has been spotted spending quality time with her husband Virat and dogs. Last month, Anushka posted a picture of herself with Virat and her Labrador maned Dude.

She captioned it, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Band Baja Baraat star is rumoured to play the lead role in Jhulan Goswami biopic and had reportedly shot for a promo video too. Although, any confirmation on the same is yet to come.