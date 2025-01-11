'Don't drag my name to cover up other people's image': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's alleged Girlfriend RJ Mahvash take a sly dig at Dhanashree?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal finds himself in the spotlight—not for his on-field performances, but for his personal life. Rumours of a divorce between Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been making waves on social media. Speculation intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, followed by cryptic posts from the Indian leg-spinner.

This week, both Chahal and Dhanashree addressed the rumours on their social media platforms. However, their statements have only deepened the mystery, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Amid the ongoing separation buzz, a photograph of Chahal with RJ Mahvash has added fuel to the fire. Reports suggest that the cricketer and Mahvash might be dating. The two, along with friends, were spotted enjoying a Christmas brunch, with Mahvash sharing a post on Instagram. One picture featured Chahal sitting next to her during the festivities. In her caption, Mahvash wrote, "Christmas lunch con familiar," further sparking speculation.

The developments have left fans speculating about the nature of Chahal and Mahvash's relationship, adding a new layer of intrigue to the unfolding saga.

On Friday RJ Mahvash took to Instagram Stories to address the speculation and slammed media for baseless rumours.

Her note read, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

"I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times," RJ Mahvash added.