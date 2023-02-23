A day after Kangana Ranaut lauded Javed Akhtar for his unfiltered statement on 26/11 accused roaming freely, the veteran lyricist has dismissed her praise. Javed not only called her "not important" but also added that he doesn't even consider her remark "important". This is what Javed Akhtar had said that made Kangana praise him.

Javed was invited to the festival which was organised in the memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. When an audience member at the festival asked Akhtar, "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

What Javed Akhtar had said

"We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain."

When Kangana went gaga

"Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein ... Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha," she had tweeted.

Javed's brutal take

And after his return to the country, Javed was asked about Kangana going gaga over him. He chose to dismiss the question at first. However, on being prodded further, he said, "I don't consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let's move forward)".