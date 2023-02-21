Javed Akhtar's speech during an event in Pakistan has taken over the internet. Javed was invited to the festival which was organised in the memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The renowned lyricist spoke about 26/11 and how the perpetrators are still at large. He also said that Pak shouldn't blame Indians for being "angry". His fiery speech is widely hailed in India. And the latest one to heap praise on him is Kangana Ranaut.

What Javed Akhtar said

It all started when an audience member at the festival asked Akhtar, "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?" To this, the Dil Chahta Hai lyricist shot back with a fiery response.

"We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain."

Kangana goes gaga

Now, like many others on social media, Kangana Ranaut has also hailed Akhtar. "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein ... Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha," she tweeted.