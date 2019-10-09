Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani's Twitter account got hacked, following which she warned her followers to ignore any strange tweets that get posted from that account.

A look at Kiara's Twitter account shows that her display picture is no more available. The actress took to Instagram stories, and informed that her Twitter account has been hacked, and her team is working on it. She also asked fans to ignore any strange tweet and also do not click on any suspicious link that is sent from her account.

"My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Pls ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted [sic]," she wrote on first Instagram story.

"Please Do Not click on any suspicious link that is being sent from my Twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link has not been sent by me," she wrote on the second Instagram story.

Apparently, the hacker did made a tweet from her account, but it was a harmless one. A tweet has been made from the hacked account that shows a Boomerang video of her next film that she posted on Instagram story. We hope her team is able to fix the issue soon.

Kiara, who appeared as love interest of Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh, received a lot of accolades for her performance. She will next be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Good News and Laxmmi Bomb.