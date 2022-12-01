Hours after slamming a media portal for carrying fake news of Malaika Arora's pregnancy, Arjun Kapoor again shared a cryptic post. In the social media post, Arjun hinted at universe taking revenge and karma hitting one back eventually. Many are linking Arjun's post to the fake news on Malaika's baby with him.

Arjun's post

"Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve," Arjun wrote.

Arjun and Malaika debunk pregnancy news

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had slammed a media portal for carrying the news of Malaika expecting baby with Arjun Kapoor. The report had also claimed that Arjun and Malaika had broken the news to their families. However, the Ishaqzaade actor shot back and wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This is not done, don't dare to play with our personal lives.

Re-sharing Arjun's post, the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl had written, "f***ing disgusting." Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have always made it clear that marriage is not on the cards for the two of them as of now. The Kapoor lad had recently spoken about how he wants to reach a certain stage in his career before making other things his priority.

Malaika Arora will next be seen in Moving In With Malaika, a Disney Hotstar show that would feature Malaika's reel life, behind the camera.