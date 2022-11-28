Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is in a blissful relationship with actress Malaika Arora, his dating is all over social media, and the adorable couple's vacation and getaways with mushy PDA show how much these two are in love. And now it seems Kapoor's one more family member has found love! We have a new couple in tinsel town, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula has found love. According to reports, Anshula Kapoor is dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

Who is Rohan whom Anshula Kapoor is dating?

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor is reportedly dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. According to Hindustan Times, an insider has revealed that Anshula and Rohan have been in a relationship since the beginning of this year and both families know about it. In fact, the two often go on vacations and are quite happy with each other.'

Rohan has not worked in the Hindi movie space. In fact, he has written for a few cross-language indie projects. Anshula and RRohan's dating rumours sparked when Arjun's sister Anshula posted a loved-up boomerang with Rohan on social media. Anshula has been sharing some cute mushy posts with Rohan that have merely confirmed that they are in a happy space.

Anshula and Rohan's mushy posts

On Sunday, Anshula shared a slew of videos and pictures on her Instagram handle that shows Rohan was also with her. Anshula gave glimpses from their Goa holiday, In one of the pictures shared by her, we can see, Anshula and Rohan near the swimming pool where she is hugging his alleged boyfriend Rohan lovingly. After which there is the video that shows Anshula giving a mocktail to Rohan and where she says, "Would you like to try it, sir?" Rohan replies, "most definitely, get yours", and they raise a toast together.

She captioned the carousel Instagram post, "Goa I see it now & I get what your hype is all about!! Thank you @stregisgoaresort for the most perfect getaway, even better than what we could have planned for ourselves!"

Fans and friends of Anshula were quick to comment on Rohan and Anshula's picture.

A user said, "That second photo though."

Check out Rohan Thakkar's Instagram account

Did Anshula confirm her relationship with Rohan?

Speaking about her dating rumours Anshula neither denied nor confirm the same. She told Hindustan Times. "I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish."