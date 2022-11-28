Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi's pair had raised the heat for the audience in 'Jedha Nasha'. Despite slamming the song being copied, fans loved their pairing in the song. And now the makers have recreated one more timeless song, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' the groovy dance number that features Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora.

The song was dropped on Friday afternoon and netizens have mixed reactions to the recreated version of the iconic song. Some are loving the tempo and the beats and are in awe of Malaika's scintillating dance moves. After a hiatus, fans are seeing Malaika in a full-fledged song and needless to say, she has raised the hotness quotient. Meanwhile, a section of netizens is unhappy with the new version, as they are of the view that old classics should remain untouched.

Aap Jaisa Koi is originally from the 1980's Bollywood film Qurbani

The song originally is from a 1980's film Qurbani. The song was featured in the movie as an item number, picturised on Zeenat Aman. The song was crooned by 15-year-old Nazia Hassan, a UK-based Pakistani. Nazia was a child singer in Pakistan during the 1970s.

Malaika Arora and Ayushmaan Khurrana set the stage on fire with Aap Jaisa Koi's remixed version

Amid a western and party backdrop, the song essentially gives a retro vibe where Ayushmann and Malaika dance to the number in perfect synergy. 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is a perfect foot-tapping number. Malika Arora raises the oomphs factor yet again with her sensuous dance moves. While Ayushmaan Khurrana compliments the actress.

The makers have dropped another hit number 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from their upcoming film 'An Action Hero'!

The song is weaved by Indeevar & Tanishk Bagchi, with its music given by Tanishk Bagchi & Biddu and sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi. The song is directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Speaking about the song, Ayushmann Khurrana commented - "Aap Jaisa Koi is a foot-tapping track and I am sure it is going to be a chartbuster this party season. I thoroughly enjoyed shaking a leg with Malaika and learnt some grooves. I'm sure it'll have a connect."

While, Malaika Arora added, "Aap Jaisa Koi has a very groovy vibe. Not once did we feel like we were shooting or rehearsing for the song, but we were just enjoying our time with it. Ayushmann and I enjoyed it to the core. He has got some great moves. I am excited to see how fans will react to the song"

Netizens were unimpressed with the remix version of "Aap Jaisa Koi"

Netizens and ardent music lovers brutally slammed the makers for roping in yet another remix of the old classic song Aap Jaisa Koi, which originally features Zeenat Aman and is sung by Nazia Hassan

A user wrote, "What's with their obsession of copying our songs and not giving credit to original song writers. First disco dewaane ,nach punjaban and than this. Than they start to own the song like it's theirs."

While the second one averred, "The world's second most populated country still has no talent to produce the original song. Embarrassing."

Stop destroying iconic song with these tacky remix . This song belongs to #zeenataman and #NaziaHassan ? pic.twitter.com/pXYeCYxdXM — S_shah (@shah1_sj) November 26, 2022

another masterpiece being copied by bollywood anyways this will always remain unmatched >> https://t.co/QQzfRulEYK pic.twitter.com/82lPZ9wC1C — waliya (@waliyasayss) November 26, 2022

The third one wrote, "Stop destroying iconic song with these tacky remix . This song belongs to #zeenataman and #NaziaHassan."

"Without Nazia's voice, "Aap Jaisa Koi"- Not Possible!! Unimaginable!!!!!!! Megastar "The Queen Of Pop" Aap jaisa koi.. Nazia Hassan..!!!", mentioned a listener.

The film An Action Hero's trailer was released a few days back. Fans have lauded Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's power-packed performance in the trailer.

An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2.

Listen to both versions below:

