Bigg Boss 14 seems to be getting murkier day by day. But fans are not much happy about the show as they are complaining that Salman seems to have been continually siding Rakhi Sawant.

As we know, Rakhi Sawant was all over Abhinav Shukla throughout the week. She kept on talking about how she is madly in love with him. She said she wanted a part of him. The final straw was when she pulled the naada of his shorts. Abhinav Shukla was upset and started crying in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar. But Salman Khan was not very emphatic with him.

He scolded Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla a lot saying that their values were as per their convenience. The superstar said that they were fine with anything and everything as long as the offender was on their side. He highlighted how they excused Nikki Tamboli's badtameezi. Now, fans feel that Rakhi Sawant was way more badtameez than Nikki Tamboli in the week that went by. Now, Pritish Nandy has come out in support of the two ladies.

Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) January 30, 2021

After reading the producer's post many fans seem to have agreed with the Pritish. Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik thanked the columnist and producer. They said it was heartening to see people support the couple who are being let down by the makers.

With the audience's support, it is evident that the couple is getting immense love from fans and Rubina is all set to take the trophy home.