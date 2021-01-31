Sara Gurpal is uhappy with her evection Close
The Bigg Boss 14 contestants are grabbing eyeballs for their stint inside the house. Let's take a look at how they have changed their looks and appearances over the years.

Rubina Dilaik then and now
Rubina Dilaik then and now

Rubina Dilaik: Right from the day she entered the house, Rubina Dilaik has been touted as an obvious winner. Rubina's fan following knows no bounds and the diva is playing a solid game inside the house.

Abhinav Shukla then and now
Abhinav Shukla then and now

Abhinav Shukla: The dapper dude has emerged as the dark horse of the show. While many had thought that Abhinav wouldn't survive the first few weeks, many now see him as a finalist too.

Nikki Tamboli then and now
Nikki Tamboli then and now

Nikki Tamboli: Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. That's Nikki Tamboli for you. The diva has emerged as the most fashionable lady inside the house and plays the game at her own terms.

Aly Goni then and now
Aly Goni then and now

Aly Goni: The handsome hunk has always made women go weak in their knees. Aly not only has his lady-love Jasmin Bhasin's support, but also the support of the women all around.

Rahul Vaidya then and now
Rahul Vaidya then and now

Rahul Vaidya: He might have picked up pace a bit slow, but now that he has, there's no stopping Rahul Vaidya. A solid game player and no nonsense person, many see a possible finalist in him.

Eijaz Khan then and now
Eijaz Khan then and now

Eijaz Khan: Eijaz Khan is expected to be back on the show soon. And there's no doubt the man looked killer then and can still make women go weak in their knees.

Jasmin Bhasin then and now
Jasmin Bhasin then and now

Jasmin Bhasin: Television's Katrina Kaif, Jasmin Bhasin has been a stunner all throughout. And these pictures are a proof.

