As the finale of Bigg Boss season 14 is nearing the verbal spat and arguments inside the house is getting murkier. It has just been a few days since Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy and she has already gotten into fights.

In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Devoleena and Nikki Tamboli's abusive verbal spat leaves housemates in shock.

Devoleena screams at Nikki says, " Ye jaakar apne boyfriends ko dikha. Tu ye Salman sir ke saamne bol. Tujhe toh mai weekend ke vaar me dikhaungi

The promo shows a glimpse of the ongoing task in the house named Lockout. Devoleena and Nikki are seen fighting during the task. Devoleena says, "If you don't come out, I will come in. Iski Tamboli amboli yahi pe nikal dungi mai."

Nikki teases Devoleena dancing with her back to Devoleena as she sings, "Mere peechu peechu aa." Devoleena asks her to do this in front of her boyfriends and host Salman Khan. She is then seen crying.

Devoleena loses control and says, "ye jaakar apne boyfriends ko dikha. Tu ye Salman sir ke saamne bol. Tujhe toh mai weekend ke vaar me dikhaungi." (Show all these antics in front of your boyfriends. Speak up all this in front of Salman sir. I will show you during Weekend Ka Vaar).

The makers captioned this video: "Ghar mein aate hi @devoleena ne le liya hai @nikki_tamboli se panga! Kya yeh shuruaat hai ek nayi dushmani ki?" Show all these antics in front of your boyfriends. Speak up all this in front of Salman sir. I will show you during Weekend Ka Vaar).

The video further shows, Devoleena telling housemates, "since Nikki is not coming out, I am going inside, mein pura karya radh kar dungi (I will ensure that the task is cancelled). Devoleena says Nikki is using Rubina's popularity. Devoleena and Nikki enter into an ugly fight. Devoleena says, "idhar he there pankh kaat dungi to which Nikki screams and yells at Devoleena, Me too ke lachan lagati hai sharam kar."

To which Aly comes in between and tells Nikki, What are you saying?

Watch the video below:

What is the Me too issue that Nikki Tamboli said

Devoleena who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, during a task Devoleena has told her team to let Mahira make her ladder and others will protect it. As soon as they made the ladder, Shukla goes to break it. Devoleena has said that she will put #MeToo on Shukla if he touches her.

Rakhi Swant urinates in her pant during a task as Arshi Khan locks her

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14's latest episode saw a new task where the contestants were divided into two teams Red and Yellow and Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were made leaders respectively.

During the task, Arshi Khan held a common toilet, which was near the smoking room and went inside and refused to come out. Rakhi Sawant, who could not control nature's call, peed in her pants. She called her team's leader Rubina and showed her dress and shared that she could not control and peed in her dress. She requested Rubina not to share this with anyone.

Later, Rubina used a strategy to help Rakhi and asked her to go inside the house to change her undergarments, even though she knew that it would cost her a few units as per the task.