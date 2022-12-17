The otherwise fun and bubbly Sunny Leone lost her cool at one of the contestants on MTV's Splitsvilla recently. Sunny got angry when one of the contestants kept interrupting her. She then not only pushed the contestant but also warned her not to disrespect her ever. The video of the intense episode has taken over the internet.

Sunny loses her cool

It so happened that while the Baby Doll actress tried explaining certain things to the contestants, one of the contestant – Sakshi Dwivedi, kept interrupting her. The Ragini MMS 2 actress then got furious and asked her to host the show on her behalf. She pushed her to go to the stage next to Arjun Bijlani and also warned her not to disrespect her ever.

Contestant apologises

When the contestant apologised, Sunny said, "You don't interrupt me when I say something." The video of the same has not gone viral and has fetched varied reactions. Many have slammed Leone for her rough attitude towards the contestant. "This is not done, how is this behaviour of Sunny justified?" asked one user.

Social media reacts

"How dare she push and drag a contestant like that?" asked another user. "She was the best host until this happened," wrote a social media user while sharing the video. "WTF just happened here," asked another social media user. "This is so uncool," one netizen opined. "Is Sunny out of her mind?" another netizen lashed out.

Rannvijay Singha, who has been a regular host of the reality show for over a decade now, decided to quit the show this year. He was replaced by Arjun Bijlani. Talking about hosting the show with him, Sunny had said in an interview, "I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I'm sure we're going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch."