And in a bizarre turn of events, a candidate's picture for the hall ticket of a govt exam was replaced by actress Sunny Leone's. The goof-up happened on the hall ticket of the candidate who was supposed to appear for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test 2022. The examination was held on November 6 across 781 centers in Karnataka.

The goof-up

As the grave mistake raised eyebrows, the education department revealed that it was the candidate's mistake. A report in the Indian Express quotes an official from the education department saying that candidate's are given unique login ID through which they have to upload their information. The ID is not shared with anyone else. The person went on to add that the candidate sought the help from someone to fill in her information.

What the official statement says

Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu questioned the whole goof-up on social media sites and claimed that the state education department was at fault. Post which, BC Nagesh's office issued a statement.

"Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone's photo on her admit card, she said her husband's friend uploaded her information," India Today report quoted the statement.

The education department has now ordered a police inquiry into the incident. It has also added that an FIR would also be lodged in the whole matter.