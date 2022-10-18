Bigg Boss, one of India's most controversial reality show, has completed its 15 years and at present the show is presenting its 16th season. The show is all about grabbing the spotlight with one's original personality. In the past 15 years. While the show had some of the most prominent names in India, it also had quite a few international celebrities as well. And, this year is not an exception.

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has already gained popularity because of its cutest contestant Abdu Rozik. Savriqul Muhammadroziqi, popularly known as Abdu Rozik, is the world's shortest singer from Tajikistan and we can see him entertaining the audience in his own cute ways. While Abdu Rozik is hitting the headlines with his cuteness, International Business Times has listed out some of the most prominent international celebs who had played the game quite well in the past and gained popularity here in India.

Jade Goody

Jade Goody made headlines for her racist remarks against fellow participant Shilpa Shetty in Big Brother. Later, the British television personality, was roped into season 2 of Bigg Boss, which she had to exit early after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Claudia Ciesla

This Polish-German model entered the show back in season 3 when Amitabh Bachchan was the host of the show. She spent 10 weeks on the show before getting evicted. Claudia's bond with model Pravesh Rana also grabbed eyeballs. Eventually after her eviction, she got many Bollywood projects.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson, a Canadian-American actress and model, entered the house as a guest in season 4. Though she joined the show only for 3 days, she garnered an enormous fan base in India. Needless to say, her entry into the Bigg Boss house raised the show's TRP to the sky.

Veena Malik

Pakistani model-turned actress entered Bigg Boss house in season 4. The contestant gained huge attention for her controversial chemistry with Ashmit Patel.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most successful Bigg Boss contestants. The former pornstar entered Bigg Boss 5 and managed to get a film while she was already inside the house when director Mahesh Bhatt visited the BB house. Today, she is one of the prominent names in Bollywood.

Sofia Hayat

In 7th season of the show, Sofia Hayat became the most popular contestant of the show. She became popular after her fights with Armaan Kohli made headlines every single day and she even filed a complaint against the actor for harassment. Soon after, the singer and actor embraced spirituality, and adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother. However, she later renounced it and tied the knot with her Egyptian husband, who she claimed tried to con her.

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi, who was an Iranian model-turned-actress, was a part of Bigg Boss 9. She gained quite a lot of popularity in India by participating in the show. Ever since Bigg Boss 9, Mandana Karimi has gone on to achieve great success. She has appeared in movies and also web shows. She was last seen playing a negative character in the TV show titled 'Ishqbaaz' and the web series 'The Casino'.

Natasha Stankovic

The Serbian model-actress spent four weeks in the Bigg Boss house in season 8. She made her debut in Bollywood with the political drama 'Satyagraha'. Thereafter she made several appearances in Bollywood films. However, she later tied the knot with the Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya in 2020.

Elli AvrRam

This Sweish-Greek actress gained popularity from her stint in Bigg Boss 7, following which she kickstarted her career in Bollywood. During her Bigg Boss stay, she became one of Salman Khan's favourites and was able to make her name through the show.

Jason Shah

Jason Shah entered the show as a wildcard entry in season 10. The British actor was loved by the audience not only for his good looks but also for his chemistry with Bani J. However, he had to leave the show abruptly due to health issues.