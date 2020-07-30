Donald Trump has floated the idea of delaying the elections. This, as he "fears" fraud in the mail-in voting. Ironically his own campaign is seen sending emailers promoting mail-in voting to his own constituents.

Donald Trump currently trails his opponent by double digits, and now he has given birth to a new controversy to keep voters busy. But the very thought of him fiddling with the election dates has the entire country seething in anger. Some are even calling him a dictator.

His unsubstantiated 'mail-in fraud' claims keep getting wilder by the day. Trump manages to court a new controversy every other day. These range from unreasonable statements around Coronavirus to his controversial tweets. In a recent interview, he had said that he regrets tweeting some of the things he does. But only because they come back to bite him the next day.

Here is what US President Donald Trump's unprecedented tweet read: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely, and safely vote???"

How big is the mail-in voter fraud

The election administrators are duty-bound to identify and act when an instance of election fraud is reported or found. In 2018, a Republican political activist paid people to collect incomplete absentee ballots in order to fill them to vote for the Republican candidate. Arrests were made and convictions happened and the entire election was invalidated so as to run again.

The Heritage Foundation records suggest around 1,200 allegations of voter fraud. 1,100 of which were criminal convictions for voter fraud since 2000.

Only 204 allegations, and 143 convictions, had something to do with mail-in ballots. And that is a fraction of the around 250 million mail-in ballots cast over those two decades.