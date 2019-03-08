Paul Manafort Arraigned On New Charges Of Witness Tampering
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse for a hearing on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today a federal judge revoked Manafort's bail due to alleged witness tampering. Manafort was indicted last year by a federal grand jury and has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him including, conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal.Mark Wilson/Getty Images [Representational Image]

Paul Manafort, US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for tax and bank fraud on Thursday, much shorter than expected.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence between 19.5 to 24 years behind bars, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a federal courtroom in Virginia on Thursday afternoon, an attorney from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office said Manafort "failed to accept responsibility and is not remorseful."

"The last two years have been the most difficult of my life," Manafort said in court before US District Judge T.S. Ellis handed down the sentence. "To say I am humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement."

Ellis noted that Manafort "is not before the court for anything having to do with colluding with the Russian government."

An activist holds a picture of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort
An activist holds a picture of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort during a protest outside the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse prior to the first day of the trial of Manafort July 31, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia. Manafort was charged with financial frauds and is the first defendant in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to face trial.Alex Wong/Getty Images [Representational Image]

The judge said though Manafort's financial crimes were "very serious," he found the sentencing guideline range for him was "not at all appropriate."

In addition to the sentence, Ellis ordered Manafort to pay a $50,000 fine, the lowest fine provided for by guidelines that recommended a fine between $50,000 and $24 million.

The charges against Manafort stemmed from Mueller's ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and possible ties with Trump's campaign. Russia had repeatedly denied the allegation while Trump called the probe a "witch-hunt."