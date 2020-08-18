US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 17) said that he would pardon a "very, very important" person today (Tuesday, August 18) but also added it would not be leaker Edward Snowden or former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, "Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important."

The US President declined to reveal further details on the matter except to say it was not Flynn nor Snowden.

Who is Edward Snowden

A former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor -- Edward Snowden --now living in Russia after fleeing the United States via Hong Kong in May, had revealed extensive internet and phone surveillance by the NSA.

A few days back, the US President said he was considering a pardon for Snowden, who gave a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organizations that disclosed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the US intelligence department.

Michael Flynn: Former US national security adviser

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has become the most senior member of Trump's administration to have been indicted after pleading guilty to charges that he lied to the FBI about contacts with Russia.

The charges were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as part of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

In a statement on December 1, Flynn admitted that it had been "extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of 'treason' and other outrageous acts".

He continued: "Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognise that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right."

"My guilty plea and agreement to co-operate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

Flynn's short tenure as the national security adviser ended in February after just 23 days on the job.

The US Justice Department has sought to dismiss the case against Flynn following pressure from Trump and his allies.

Last month, Trump used his presidential power to commute the sentence of longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

(With agency inputs)