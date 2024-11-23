Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities. She has been part of two beauty pageant titles. Her journey in the fashion industry began at the age of 15 when she got her first major break at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teenage model, she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week.

The actor is known for her sartorial choices and often sets Instagram ablaze with pictures of her from photo shoots and events. Urvashi often faces ire from fans for her unabashed opinions and take on day-to-day topics. Being controversy's favourite child Urvashi recently found herself at the centre of an unwarranted controversy when she claimed that the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump is her ex-boss.

For the unversed, Donald Trump was announced as the 47th President of the United States after defeating Kamala Harris.

Urvashi Rautela says she has worked with Donald Trump

Urvashi is busy promoting, her song Rabba Ka A video that has gone viral show, during the interview, Urvashi Rautela was asked about her thoughts on sex change operations, which are under threat under Trump's administration. She shared, "I don't think many people know this, but Donald Trump was our ex-boss because he was the president of the Miss Universe franchise... like he's the owner of the Miss Universe crew... Donald Trump. So really, we always loved him and supported him, so I can't say anything against Donald Trump."

Netizens had mixed responses to Urvashi Rautela's claims

A user said, "She is beauty with no brains."

Another said, "Why does she say such things?"

Trump sold the Miss Universe Organization, which includes Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, in September 2015.

As part of the legal settlement, in September 2015, Trump bought out NBC's 50% stake in the company, making him the company's sole owner. Three days later, he sold the whole company to WME/IMG.

Urvashi in her Facebook post shared that she had been invited to an event attended by Trump. The post read, "Welcome to India President @realdonaldtrump. Thank you President of the United States of America for the 'Namaste Trump' invitation @flotus @ivankatrump. Celebrating the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger."

Urvashi Rautela claimed Sushmita told her to give up her crown.

Speaking to a new agency, Urvashi said that, "Sushmita Sen told me that 'Urvashi, you can't go...' At that point, I felt like the biggest loser of my life," she shared, and added that she questioned the rules of age limit at the time.

In 2015, Miss Diva (by Femina Miss India) handled the responsibilities of selecting the Indian representative for Miss Universe. Urvashi said that as she went in to audition, other women present at the venue thought she was there as a judge. "All the girls there, they did not want me to participate. And I could actually feel that because there was this entire group and I was all alone. People said who gives 10th standard exams after passing 12th standard exams? But I still did it, and I still won. I am the only girl who won Miss Universe India twice."