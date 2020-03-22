Netizens are asking US President Donald Trump to resign over a viral video clip that purportedly shows him dozing off during a key coronavirus meeting. In the viral clip, Trump appeared sleepy and bored while an official was briefing him about the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak. The video "SleepyDonald" is making rounds on Twitter, with many users demanding his resignation.

Take a look at the video here:

"This guy calls Joe Biden 'sleepy Joe' Watch Donald tRump falling asleep & appearing not to give a crap about the #CoronaCrisis," @mcspocky wrote on Twitter. "tRump should resign. His response to the #COVID19 pandemic has been a complete FAILURE! Share this to spread his shame," wrote one use sharing the clip.

Some users even asked his political rival Joe Biden to use the "SleepyDonald" clip to target Trump in the presidential elections. Trump often calls Joe Biden "sleepy Joe". Last year, the US President had mocked his political rival and questioned his "intelligence".

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Now several Twitter users want Biden to use the clip of sleeping Trump in his political ads. His critics are also running #SLEEPYDON on Twitter to ridicule him. "@JoeBiden should tweet this video every time @realDonaldTrump says 'Sleepy Joe'. And his campaign should show it as much as they can, whenever they can, wherever they can. And in every damn ad. Non-stop. 'He's incompetent AND tired'. #SLEEPYDON," @AndyOstroy a proud democrat wrote.

The US President has been facing criticism from his political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 11,000 people and infected over three lakh globally. When the virus first came into the US and people called for actions, Trump accused Democrats of spreading the hoax. Today, the US is among the worst-hit countries with as many as 24,148 coronavirus positive cases and 258 deaths.