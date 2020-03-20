During a campaign rally in South Carolina, US President Donald Trump had tried to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu. At that time, he referred to the coronavirus as a "hoax", which was being played by the Democrats to harm his re-election chances.

Now comedian Rosie O'Donnell has expressed her disappointment in his response to how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview shared on TMX News on Thursday, she said, "There's tremendous confusion, and it comes right from President Trump and it started from him saying it was a hoax, a democratic hoax," adding, "At this level of crisis that he would choose to go that way I mean — he really is such a disappointment to so many people on so many different levels."

For now, Donald Trump has declared a national emergency and Rosie brought up the promise of "millions of beautiful tests" for coronavirus. "We needed the test kits months ago. No one answered why he decided to not take the World Health Organization tests. I think it was for him to try making the tests in the United States," she wondered, further stating, "We need to — when this is over — to get through the reasons why things happened as they did, so we can make sure this never happens again. We're looking forward to a time when the nation has a leader they can trust, who doesn't lie to them. The fact that there is no federal leadership is adding to the anxiety that the country has."

Last but not the least, she once again slammed him and took a sly dig at his re-election chances by saying, "In November I think Americans will use their voices loud and strong."

According to the World Health Organization, there have been around 93,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide.