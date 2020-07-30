President Donald Trump is at it again. His unsubstantiated 'mail-in fraud' claims keep getting wilder by the day and the general public of America is just not having any more of it. This time Trump went a step further and explicitly suggested the idea of delaying the November's presidential election. Meanwhile, the trends clearly show that he is currently trailing his opponent by double digits.

Trump talks no substance

Experts suggest that the sitting president has no ability (only Congress does) on his own to alter that date of a presidential election. Further, Donald Trump cannot issue an executive order or otherwise act unilaterally to change a deadline.

Among all of Trump's "worries" about mail-in fraud, it is interesting to note that his campaign is openly promoting mail-in voting to his own constituents [See pic below].

Meanwhile here is what US President Donald Trump's explosive tweet read: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

How netizens reacted to Trump's suggestion

"The President says, again without evidence, that mail-in voting will lead to fraud. Calls for delaying the election, which only Congress can do. He trails Biden in nationwide polls, in several swing states and is losing support in several red states," wrote Marc Brown.

"There is no evidence of fraud or inaccuracy in mail-in voting. Polls show Trump trailing badly against Biden. Trump calls for the US presidential election to be delayed. Another page-turns in the Ladybird Book Of Dictators," says Nicholas Pegg.

"mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same, you syphilitic twat. Also, no. You about to lose yo job," Tweeted Amir Talai.

"He wants to abolish Mail-In voting. He wants to destroy USPS. And now he wants to delay the presidential election under the guise of "everyone being able to vote safely and securely." He's scared," feels Anthony V.