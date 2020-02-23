US President Donald Trump, who is set to depart for their high profile visit to India with First Lady Melania Trump today evening, has shared a morphed video from the popular movie "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", which shows his own face morphed over the face of the film's actor Prabhas.

While retweeting the short video, Donald Trump in the tweet said that he is looking forward to being "with my great friends in India".

In the re-tweeted video clip, the song "Jiyo Re Baahubali" is being played in the background. The video also features Melania Trump -- with her face superimposed on that of actor Ramya Krishnan's who plays the role of Sivagami, the foster mother of the protagonist played by the film's actor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face can also be seen morphed into the video clip for a few seconds.

Take a look:

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

US President Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25. The President and First Lady will spend the first day of the trip in Ahmedabad and Agra before moving to the national capital for the official reception and bilateral talks.

Trump the tweetaholic

For Donald Trump, Twitter is just a typewriter that takes him to television, breaking news, on Facebook and all over the place instantly to make sure he is noticed directly and distinctly.

As Trump begins his two-day India visit on Monday, Twitter is set to be back in the limelight the moment he tweets photos, videos or text in his usual style from a platform which, for him, is "the modern way to communicate".

His spelling errors and gaffes have minimised in the recent past, but the texture and tonality of his tweets are the same.

Setting the tone of his visit earlier this week, Trump had said that although India doesn't give the US a fair deal, he is coming because he likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I congratulated Prime Minister Modi. I said, 'But, you know, you have 1.5 billion people. I have 350 million. You have an advantage'," Trump had said in Las Vegas.

"We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there, or maybe we'll slow it down. We'll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. So we'll see what happens.

"But we're only making deals if they're good deals, because we're putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we're putting America first," the US President had said.

