The rumours and conjectures around who will act in the titular role in the third instalment of the hit series – Don 3 – has left the social media puzzled. New stories, new names and new theories are coming up every day on who will play the lead role in the film. While Shah Rukh Khan was the obvious name for the franchise, reports of the actor having moved on from the project and Ranveer Singh having stepped in did break a lot of hearts.

Though Ranveer is a phenomenal actor, it would have been hard for the audience to accept him as an alternative to Shah Rukh Khan who had created a niche for himself with the franchise.

Even when it comes to the leading actress of the film, several names have been floating around. While it is clear that Priyanka Chopra is not going to be a part of the project, several other names like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone had made their way to the headlines. While a report claims that Katrina Kaif, who is basking in the adulation her character got in Zero, has been approached to play the female lead in the crime thriller, another report claims that Deepika Padukone has almost been finalised to play the female lead.

Amid all this, Farhan Akhtar's deafening silence on the entire thing has given way to more conjectures. Talking to DNA, Farhan said, "I am a bit tired of speaking about Don 3. This news doesn't come from me. I don't start and end it. People can happily say what they want to and amuse themselves. When I have something to say, I will say it. There is nothing to hide."

Zoya Akhtar too had slammed the reports of Ranveer Singh being roped in for the project. However, the Gully Boy director refused to share any more information on the project.