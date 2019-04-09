Barely a day after we got the sad news of Shah Rukh Khan having quit the Don franchise and dropping out of Don 3: The final chapter, this other piece of news might shock you even further. Sources have confirmed that Priyanka Chopra would most certainly not be a part of the film owing to her flourishing career abroad and a jam-packed schedule here.

What's interesting is that two new names have started floating around ever since the news of Shah Rukh dropping the project came forward – Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. While a report claims that Katrina Kaif, who is basking in the adulation her character got in Zero, has been approached to play the female lead in the crime thriller, another report claims that Deepika Padukone has almost been finalised to play the female lead. What's interesting? Ranveer Singh too has almost been finalised to take forward the franchise, claims a Mumbai Mirror report.

Ranveer is currently in the best phase of his life. While he is enjoying his married life with his lady love Deepika, he has been having a wonderful time in terms of his work too. After the success of Simmba, his last movie Gully Boy not only turned out to be another box office hit but also got him huge critical acclaim. His performance in the film has been widely appreciated, along with the other cast. Though Ranveer is a phenomenal actor, it would be hard for the audience to accept him as an alternative to Shah Rukh Khan who had created a niche for himself with the franchise.

On the other side, Deepika too has been having a phenomenal career graph. After the exceptional success of Padmaavat, Deepika has now started shooting for Chhapaak.