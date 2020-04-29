Lockdown days have seemingly affected people across all sectors in different ways. With the economy falling on one side and many losing their jobs, the national lockdown and coronavirus pandemic has strongly hit rock bottom for mankind.

Another looming crisis concomitant to these effects is the mounting number of cases on domestic violence against women. With most of the husbands and wives 'locked' in their homes, more cases of attacks against women have been reported.

On this light, the Raipur police has come up with their new mission, ChuppiTod Abhiyan, that looks ahead to save the women and children who are prone to domestic violence all this while.

Raipur police launches a new mission

In his latest live video, Arif Sheikh IPS, DIG Raipur on Wednesday, April 29, took to Facebook to speak on the rising atrocities against women in the country, particularly in Raipur.

The lockdown days and strict measures imposed by the police on curtailing all sorts of public movements and activities turn out to have impacted our lives in different means.

The ban on the sale of liquor amid lockdown primarily has influenced high frustrations and wild behaviour among the men. These withdrawal symptoms, says the police officer, has, in turn, become the prime reason for the soaring atrocities against women at home. Frighteningly, says Sheikh, even children have been the victims of these domestic attacks.

This frustration and indignation have even led to cases of murder and other social atrocities between the people. To curb all further cases of such sorts, the Raipur police have launched their new mission.

Domestic violence at alarming rates

According to the data on cases recorded on domestic violence, a steep increase can be noted within the past three years. By the end of 2018, nearly 319 cases were reported in Raipur alone. Alarmingly, since the onset of the national lockdown, almost 60 cases were reported here. This is truly terrifying, admits the DIG.

As a part of the Raipur Police's latest mission to save these suffering women and children, cases on domestic violence reported during the past five years have been collected. According to the cumulative data, nearly 1500 women have registered complaints on the attacks they face inside the homes.

The report includes cases police have received directly and indirectly, along with the cases registered on child abuse at home.

As the women are often suppressed to remain behind the doors, they lack a platform to stand up and speak against these inhuman tortures they receive from men.

By the ChuppiTod mission, says Sheikh, the police will ensure that all these 1500 women who have been undergoing domestic violence for the past five years, will be contacted and assured of all the safety measures during and after the lockdown period.

Four special teams assigned

For the proper execution of the Abhiyan, four special teams have been formed under the Additional SP of Investigative Units for Crime against Women (IUCAW) who will start their work from Wednesday, 29 April.

The team of cops will visit the women's houses and communicate with them to prepare a proper report on their conditions and immediate required measures against further violence will be undertaken.

Meanwhile, the DIG has also requested all his viewers to earnestly cooperate with the police officials by reporting all sorts of domestic crimes they notice in their society and neighbourhood. The people can either contact the police helpline number to message to their WhatsApp contact 9479190167.

Public support requested

Domestic violence is like an infection, says the officer, which is capable of spreading negativity and wild instincts across the society. Concomitant to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it is quintessential that we take all the needed measurements against these kinds of atrocities against women and children at home.

More than the women, mentions Sheikh, the children are the most affected by such acts. The timid and innocent kids prone to such harsh violence can develop severe symptoms of depression and other such psychological problems.

Many comments related to the domestic violence meanwhile flowed in to the DIG's live streamed video. The police official ensured immediate and strict measures against all such social evils and requested the society to voluntarily join in the police's mission.