The domestic flight operations in India will begin in a 'calibrated manner' from May 25, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, said on Wednesday, May 20. After nearly two months of suspension, the domestic flights will resume its operation.

Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May."

Puri also said the special operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Let's take a look at the rules to be ensured:

It would be done in a phased calibrated manner Strict social distancing to be ensured 6 feet distancing and minimum touching to be followed

Today's development comes a day after the Minister of Civil Aviation had said that it is not only up to the Centre to decide on the resumption of domestic flights, as states will also have to be ready to allow civil aviation operations.

It is not up to @MoCA_GoI or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations," Puri had tweeted recently.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, after the lockdown was extended till May 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that it will suitably inform the airlines about flight resumption in due course.