In a heart-breaking news, Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi passed away at the age of 47. The actress had been battling cervical cancer for a while now. Her death comes barely after her sister passed away. Dolly's sister, Amandeep Sohi, passed away unexpectedly due to jaundice barely a few hours prior to this in some other hospital.

The tragic death

Dolly's brother, Manpreet confirmed the news to PTI. "She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her health had deteriorated," Manpreet told PTI. "Amandeep passed away on Thursday due to jaundice at the DY Patil hospital," Manpreet added.

Dolly's death comes a few weeks after Poonam Pandey had orchestrated her fake death news due to cancer. Poonam had later apologised and claimed that she did it to raise awareness over cancer. Dolly had lashed out at Pandey for her publicity gimmick and had raised question on how she chose to make the public aware.

Dolly lashed out at Poonam Pandey

"I am highly emotional right now. I can cry anytime because of people like Poonam Pandey, who makes a big joke about cervical cancer. This is not a way of doing publicity or the campaign or the promotion or the awareness. People who are already fighting and going through this pain, going through this treatment, it is very difficult for them to digest that 'oh sh*t she was just 32 and she passed away'," she had said in an interview.

"Believe me, when I read this news yesterday, I was shaken up. She was all fine and I was in disbelief that a girl doing so fine, how could she die? I was scared and my inner strength had shaken up," Singh further added. Dolly was a well-known actress who had worked in shows like - Kkusum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kumkum Bhagya, and Parineetii.