The news of Poonam Pandey's sudden demise has sent shockwaves all across. The model and actress is said to have died of cervical cancer last night. This comes as a shocking piece of news as the model and actress had shared a video from an event just three days back on her Instagram post. However, the video is from December 31st.

The statement

The news of her untimely demise has been shared by her team on her Instagram page. She was just 32. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the statement on her social media page read.

Poonam Pandey was known for her viral and controversial posts. Poonam Pandey got married to beau Sam Bombay back in 2020. However, the actress soon filed a case of physical assault against him. Poonam had revealed that after separating from her husband, she was undergoing therapy. Sam, in turn, had accused her of domestic violence.

Poonam on her viral stints

Poonam was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show – Lock Upp. In the show, the actress had often hinted at how she wasn't too proud of how her reels and videos had gotten her to this point. "I know I became famous, sometimes even for the wrong reasons but I cannot ride on that. I want people to see the real me. I want them to know I am more than just a headline. I have gone through a lot, made mistakes, got beaten up and now I want to change the world's opinion about me. I am also a human being, who has emotions and is not filled with just controversy," she had said.